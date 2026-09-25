PST Bill: A Familiar Threat to Civil Liberties Dressed in New Legal Clothing?

Sri Lanka's legislative landscape has taken on an increasingly concerning character in recent weeks, with the government rolling out a succession of controversial bills that have drawn sharp criticism from civil society, legal experts, and opposition politicians alike.

A Parade of Questionable Legislation

Observers tracking the government's parliamentary agenda have noted a troubling pattern — one contentious bill following another in rapid succession. The latest addition to this growing list is the Protection of the State from Terrorism (PST) bill, which has now entered public and political discourse and is already generating significant controversy.

Critics argue that the government appears to be consumed by an effort to push through legislation that raises serious questions about its implications for democratic freedoms, civil liberties, and the rule of law in Sri Lanka.

Old Powers, New Name?

The PST bill has drawn immediate comparisons to previous counterterrorism frameworks that have historically been misused to target journalists, activists, minorities, and political dissidents in Sri Lanka. For many, the new legislation feels less like a fresh approach to national security and more like a repackaging of powers that have long been criticised by human rights organisations both locally and internationally.

Legal analysts warn that broadly worded anti-terrorism legislation carries an inherent risk of abuse, particularly when adequate judicial oversight and accountability mechanisms are absent from the framework.

Growing Concern Among Civil Society

Rights groups and legal professionals have urged the government to ensure full transparency in the drafting and deliberation of the PST bill, calling for wide public consultation before any such legislation is advanced through Parliament.

Concerns have been raised about vague definitions of what constitutes a threat to the state

Critics fear the bill could be weaponised against political opponents and activists

Questions remain about whether existing laws are insufficient to address genuine security threats

Opposition parties have called for the bill to be referred to a parliamentary select committee

The true test of any democracy is not how it protects itself from its enemies, but how it safeguards the rights of its own citizens in doing so.

What Comes Next?

As parliamentary debate on the PST bill is anticipated in the coming weeks, all eyes will be on the government to see whether it is willing to engage meaningfully with public concerns or whether it will press ahead regardless. For a country still navigating the long road to post-crisis recovery and democratic consolidation, the manner in which this bill is handled may speak volumes about the direction Sri Lanka's governance is truly heading.

Sri Lankan citizens and watchdog organisations have been urged to remain engaged and vigilant as the bill's provisions become clearer in the days ahead.

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