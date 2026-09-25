Sri Lankan Muslim MPs Unite in Plea to Saudi King for Condemned Citizen Anujan's Clemency

In a rare show of cross-party solidarity, Muslim parliamentarians from Sri Lanka have jointly written to Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz, appealing for clemency on behalf of a Sri Lankan national named Anujan who is facing a death sentence in the kingdom.

A Unified Appeal Across Party Lines

Setting aside their political differences, Muslim MPs representing various parties in Sri Lanka's parliament have united behind a single humanitarian cause — the life of Anujan, a Sri Lankan citizen currently on death row in Saudi Arabia. The collective letter addressed to King Salman bin Abdulaziz urges the Saudi monarch to grant mercy and spare the condemned man's life.

The move is being seen as a significant gesture of solidarity, as parliamentarians who rarely find common ground have rallied together in the hope that a unified appeal will carry greater weight with Saudi authorities.

The Case of Anujan

Anujan, a Sri Lankan national, is currently awaiting execution in Saudi Arabia. His case has drawn growing concern among Sri Lankan communities, particularly within Muslim circles who maintain close cultural and religious ties with the Gulf kingdom.

Details of the original charges and conviction have prompted lawmakers to seek intervention at the highest level of the Saudi government, with the MPs expressing hope that King Salman will exercise his royal authority to commute the death sentence.

Government and Community Concern

The plight of Sri Lankan migrant workers and nationals facing legal jeopardy in Middle Eastern countries has long been a sensitive issue for the Sri Lankan government and civil society. Thousands of Sri Lankans live and work in Saudi Arabia, making the bilateral relationship between Colombo and Riyadh particularly important.

Advocates and community leaders have been pressing for stronger consular support and diplomatic engagement to protect Sri Lankan citizens facing capital punishment abroad. The joint parliamentary letter represents one of the more direct political interventions seen in such a case in recent times.

Calls for Diplomatic Action

Beyond the letter itself, there are growing calls for Sri Lanka's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to actively engage with the Saudi embassy in Colombo and pursue all available diplomatic channels to secure Anujan's release or at the very least a reduction of his sentence.

Muslim MPs from multiple political parties signed the joint appeal

The letter was addressed directly to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz

Parliamentarians are urging clemency for the condemned Sri Lankan national Anujan

Civil society groups are calling on the Foreign Ministry to escalate diplomatic efforts

As the appeal makes its way to the Saudi royal court, the fate of Anujan remains uncertain. His case has nonetheless succeeded in doing something rarely seen in Sri Lanka's often fractious political landscape — bringing together lawmakers of different affiliations under one humanitarian banner.