The second One Day International between England and Sri Lanka drew significant attention from cricket fans worldwide, with supporters taking to fan rating platforms to share their assessments of standout performers from both sides.

A Closely Watched Contest

The match, part of Sri Lanka's ODI series against England in 2026, provided plenty of talking points as players from both nations battled for crucial series advantage. Fan engagement remained high throughout, with supporters eager to register their views on individual performances once the final ball had been bowled.

Fans Cast Their Votes

Cricket enthusiasts from across the globe participated in fan rating exercises following the conclusion of the second ODI, reflecting the global appetite for Sri Lankan cricket at the highest level. Such fan-driven assessments have become an increasingly popular way for supporters to engage with the sport beyond simply watching matches.

What This Means for Sri Lanka

For Sri Lankan cricket fans in particular, the series against England represents an important benchmark for the national side's progress in the 50-over format. Performance ratings from supporters serve as an informal but meaningful gauge of how players are resonating with the cricketing public.

Fan ratings continue to highlight the growing global interest in Sri Lankan cricket, with supporters closely tracking the team's performances on the international stage.

As the series progresses, all eyes will remain on how Sri Lanka's players perform and whether they can build on any momentum gained from the earlier encounters. Full details of individual fan ratings and match statistics are available through official cricket data platforms.

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