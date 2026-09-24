Sri Lanka Stun England at Headingley to Keep Series Alive

Sri Lanka delivered a stunning performance at Headingley to defeat England by 16 runs in the second One Day International, keeping the three-match series alive ahead of the decider at The Oval on Sunday.

A Historic Ground for Sri Lanka

The victory carries particular significance for the touring side, as Headingley was also the venue of their last away ODI triumph against England, seven years ago. History has repeated itself at the iconic Leeds ground, and Sri Lanka will be hoping that momentum carries them into the final match.

Kusal and Wellalage Lead the Charge

On a true batting surface that generously rewarded both sides, Sri Lanka posted an impressive total of 322 runs. It was a total that looked very much par on the day, but one that ultimately proved just enough as England fell short by 16 runs in a tense finish.

Kusal Mendis and Dunith Wellalage were the standout performers for Sri Lanka, contributing crucial efforts that shaped the outcome of the match. Their performances across both batting and bowling phases proved instrumental in steering the visitors to a hard-fought win.

Series Heads to The Oval

With the series now level, all attention turns to The Oval in London, where the two sides will meet on Sunday in what promises to be a thrilling decider. Sri Lanka will be buoyed by this morale-boosting victory, while England will be eager to respond on home soil.

For Sri Lankan cricket fans, this result is a timely reminder of the team's ability to compete and win against top opposition in challenging overseas conditions.

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