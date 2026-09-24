Mendis Century and Wellalage's Three-Wicket Haul Fire Sri Lanka to Series-Levelling Victory

Sri Lanka have drawn level in the One Day International series following a commanding performance that saw wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis strike a brilliant century while left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage claimed three crucial wickets to dismantle the opposition's batting lineup.

Mendis Stands Tall with Stunning Hundred

Kusal Mendis delivered a masterclass innings to anchor Sri Lanka's batting effort, notching up a well-crafted century that provided the visitors with a competitive total. The right-hander's knock demonstrated his growing stature as one of Sri Lanka's most reliable top-order batters in the fifty-over format, combining calculated strokeplay with timely aggression.

His century proved to be the cornerstone of Sri Lanka's innings, giving the side enough runs on the board to defend and ultimately set the platform for a series-levelling triumph.

Wellalage Turns the Screw with Three Wickets

With the ball in hand, young spinner Dunith Wellalage once again showed why he is considered one of Sri Lanka's most exciting emerging talents. His haul of three wickets proved decisive in restricting the opposition's chase, as his intelligent variations and control through the air kept the batters under constant pressure.

Wellalage's performance reinforced his value as a genuine match-winner capable of contributing in both conditions and formats, drawing admiration from cricket observers tracking Sri Lanka's promising crop of young players.

Series Poised for Decider

With the series now tied, both teams will head into the remaining fixture with everything to play for. Sri Lanka's ability to bounce back and level the contest will give the team considerable confidence ahead of what promises to be a thrilling series decider.

For Sri Lanka cricket fans, the performances of Mendis and Wellalage will serve as cause for optimism as the national side continues to build momentum in the lead-up to future international commitments.

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