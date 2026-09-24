Kusal Mendis Blazing Century Powers Sri Lanka to Commanding 321 for 6

Mendis Lights Up the Crease with a Brilliant Hundred

Kusal Mendis delivered a masterful century to steer Sri Lanka to a formidable total of 321 for 6, giving the island nation's batting lineup a much-needed shot of confidence and firepower in what proved to be an impressive team effort at the crease.

A Captain's Knock When It Mattered Most

Mendis, one of Sri Lanka's most dependable top-order batters, anchored the innings with authority and elegance, accumulating his hundred in a display that blended patience with attacking intent. His knock served as the backbone of Sri Lanka's substantial total, keeping the scoreboard ticking while wickets fell around him at intervals.

Sri Lanka Post a Challenging Target

The final tally of 321 for 6 represents a competitive score that will place considerable pressure on the opposition's batting unit. Sri Lanka's ability to reach such a total underlines the depth and resilience within their batting order, with contributors throughout the lineup helping push the score beyond the 300-run mark.

Kusal Mendis scored a century, anchoring the innings

Sri Lanka posted 321 for 6 at the close of their innings

The total places significant pressure on the opposing side

Cricket fans across Sri Lanka will be hoping that the nation's bowlers can now back up this batting performance and press home the advantage that Mendis and his teammates have worked so hard to establish.

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