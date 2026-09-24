Sri Lanka Opposition Mounts Protest Against Controversial Judicial Reform Push

Sri Lanka's opposition parties have taken to the streets in protest against a set of proposed judicial reforms that critics say could undermine the independence of the country's courts and weaken constitutional safeguards long considered fundamental to democratic governance.

Growing Resistance to Reform Proposals

The demonstrations reflect deepening unease among opposition lawmakers, civil society groups, and legal professionals who argue that the proposed changes represent a dangerous overreach by the ruling administration. Protesters gathered to voice their concern that the reforms, if enacted, could compromise the judiciary's ability to function free from political interference.

Opposition leaders have been vocal in their condemnation, framing the proposals as an assault on the rule of law at a time when Sri Lanka is still navigating a fragile recovery — both economically and institutionally — following years of crisis.

Key Concerns Raised by Critics

Potential erosion of judicial independence through proposed structural changes to court appointments and oversight

Fears that the reforms could concentrate greater power in the hands of the executive branch

Concerns that existing constitutional protections for citizens could be diluted

Calls from the legal community for broader public consultation before any legislation is advanced

A Nation Watching Closely

The protests come at a particularly sensitive moment for Sri Lanka, as the island nation continues efforts to rebuild public trust in its institutions following the political and economic turmoil of recent years. For many Sri Lankans, an independent judiciary represents one of the last remaining checks on executive power, making any perceived threat to its autonomy a deeply charged political issue.

Opposition figures have warned that pushing through contentious judicial reforms without adequate debate or consensus risks setting a damaging precedent for democratic governance in Sri Lanka.

The government has yet to provide a detailed public response to the mounting opposition, and it remains to be seen whether authorities will seek dialogue with critics or press ahead with the proposed reforms. Political observers will be watching closely as the situation continues to develop in Colombo.