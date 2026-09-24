Former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa Absent from FCID Inquiry, Requests Rescheduled Hearing

Former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa, wife of ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa, did not appear before the Police Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) as scheduled, instead requesting that a new date be arranged for her appearance.

Summoned but Absent

Shiranthi Rajapaksa had been summoned to present herself before the FCID in connection with an ongoing financial crimes investigation. However, she failed to attend the scheduled appearance, prompting her representatives to reach out to authorities seeking a postponement and a fresh date for the inquiry.

Investigation into Financial Irregularities

The FCID, which is mandated to probe allegations of financial misconduct and misappropriation linked to public figures and state resources, has been conducting a series of investigations into individuals associated with the former administration. Shiranthi Rajapaksa's case forms part of this broader scrutiny that has followed the conclusion of Mahinda Rajapaksa's presidency.

Background

The Financial Crimes Investigation Division has, over the years, summoned a number of prominent political figures and their associates as part of wide-ranging probes into alleged financial crimes committed during and around the tenure of previous governments. The former First Lady's absence adds to a pattern of high-profile individuals seeking additional time before engaging with investigators.

Authorities are expected to confirm a rescheduled date for Shiranthi Rajapaksa's appearance before the FCID in due course. It remains to be seen whether she will comply when the new date is formally assigned.

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