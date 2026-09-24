Sri Lanka Moves to Tackle Rabies Crisis With Sweeping New Dog Control Legislation

Sri Lanka is poised to introduce landmark legislation targeting the island's long-standing rabies problem, with a new Bill proposing comprehensive measures covering dog registration, vaccination, breeding controls and population management.

A Long-Overdue Legislative Push

Authorities have signalled their intent to bring forward a new law designed to address the country's persistent challenge with rabies, a disease that continues to claim lives and pose a serious public health risk across Sri Lanka. The proposed legislation would establish a structured framework governing how dogs are registered, vaccinated and managed at a national level.

What the Proposed Bill Covers

The draft legislation is expected to introduce several key provisions aimed at bringing the stray and domestic dog population under tighter control. Among the areas the Bill is set to address are:

Mandatory registration of dogs by their owners

Compulsory vaccination programmes to combat the spread of rabies

Regulated breeding practices to prevent uncontrolled population growth

Broader population management strategies targeting stray dogs

A Public Health Imperative

Rabies remains a significant concern in Sri Lanka, with dog bites accounting for the vast majority of human exposure cases reported each year. Health officials and animal welfare advocates have long called for a coordinated legal response to replace the fragmented and often ineffective measures currently in place.

The introduction of a dedicated Bill signals a more serious governmental commitment to tackling the issue holistically — balancing public safety concerns with responsible animal management practices.

Looking Ahead

While full details of the Bill are yet to be made public, its introduction is expected to trigger wide debate among veterinary professionals, local government bodies, animal welfare organisations and communities most affected by stray dog populations. Stakeholders across the country will be watching closely as the legislative process unfolds, hoping the new law will finally deliver a lasting solution to a problem that has troubled Sri Lanka for decades.

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