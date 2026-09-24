Thousands Take to the Streets in Sri Lanka Over Controversial Judicial Reform Proposals

Public Opposition Mounts Against Proposed Changes to Sri Lanka's Justice System

Protesters have gathered across Sri Lanka to voice strong opposition to a set of proposed judicial reforms that critics argue could undermine the independence of the country's legal system and erode democratic safeguards that have long been considered fundamental to good governance.

The demonstrations reflect growing public anxiety over the direction of institutional reform in the country, with civil society groups, legal professionals, and ordinary citizens uniting in their concern that the proposed changes represent a dangerous concentration of power that could compromise the judiciary's ability to function free from political interference.

Who Is Protesting and Why

Among those joining the protests are members of the legal community, opposition political figures, trade union representatives, and activists from a broad range of civil society organisations. Demonstrators argue that the reforms, as currently proposed, would weaken judicial oversight and tilt the balance of power away from independent institutions and toward the executive branch of government.

Protesters have raised several key concerns, including:

The potential erosion of judicial independence from political influence

A lack of adequate public consultation before pushing through significant legal changes

The risk of setting precedents that could be exploited by future administrations

Concerns that the reforms conflict with established constitutional principles

A Nation Watching Closely

Sri Lanka has experienced significant political turbulence in recent years, including the historic popular uprising of 2022 that forced then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa from office. Against that backdrop, many citizens remain highly sensitive to any perceived threats to democratic institutions, and the judicial reforms have touched a raw nerve across a politically aware public.

The independence of the judiciary is not a privilege — it is the foundation upon which justice and democracy rest. Any reform that weakens that independence must be resisted.

Legal experts have echoed similar sentiments, warning that reforms to a nation's judicial framework must be approached with the utmost care, transparency, and broad consensus to ensure public trust in the justice system is preserved rather than diminished.

Government Yet to Fully Address Concerns

As the protests continue to draw attention both domestically and internationally, pressure is mounting on the government to engage in meaningful dialogue with stakeholders and provide clear, detailed explanations of what the proposed reforms entail and how judicial independence would be protected under any new arrangements.

For many Sri Lankans who lived through years of institutional instability, the message from the streets is unambiguous — reforms that affect the justice system must serve the people, not those in power, and must be arrived at through open, accountable, and democratic processes.

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