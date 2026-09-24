Nearly Two-Thirds of Sri Lankan Preschoolers Spending Too Much Time on Screens, Authorities Warn

A striking new finding has raised alarm among child health and early education authorities in Sri Lanka, with official figures revealing that nearly two-thirds of preschool-aged children in the country are spending more time in front of screens than what is recommended by health guidelines.

A Worrying Statistic for Young Children

According to official data, 64 percent of Sri Lankan preschool children are exceeding the recommended daily screen time limits. The figures spotlight a growing concern about the digital habits forming in the country's youngest and most impressionable age group, at a stage when healthy physical activity, social interaction, and hands-on play are considered critical for development.

Health and child development experts globally have long cautioned that excessive screen exposure during the preschool years — typically defined as children aged two to five — can interfere with sleep, language development, attention span, and physical activity levels.

What the Guidelines Recommend

The World Health Organization recommends that children aged three to four years should have no more than one hour of sedentary screen time per day, while children under two years of age should have no screen time at all, with the exception of video calls with family members. These guidelines are broadly adopted by health authorities in Sri Lanka and around the region.

A Trend Accelerated by the Digital Age

The rise of smartphones, tablets, and streaming platforms has made screen access easier than ever for families across Sri Lanka, including in rural areas where mobile internet penetration has grown significantly in recent years. Many parents turn to digital devices as a tool to keep young children occupied, particularly during busy household hours.

The COVID-19 pandemic further complicated matters, as lockdowns and school closures pushed even very young children toward screens for entertainment and, in some cases, remote learning, habits that appear to have persisted well beyond the pandemic period.

Calls for Greater Awareness Among Parents

Authorities have used the findings to call for greater public awareness, urging parents and caregivers to be more mindful of the amount and type of screen content their young children are exposed to on a daily basis.

Encouraging outdoor play and physical activity as alternatives to screen time

Setting consistent daily limits on device use for young children

Prioritising interactive, face-to-face engagement between caregivers and children

Choosing age-appropriate, educational content when screen use is unavoidable

Child development specialists have echoed these calls, stressing that the preschool years represent a vital window for brain development that should not be crowded out by passive screen consumption.

A National Issue Requiring Urgent Attention

With nearly two in three preschoolers already surpassing recommended limits, advocates are pushing for structured national programmes that support families in building healthier digital habits from the earliest years of a child's life. Schools, community health workers, and local government bodies are seen as key partners in delivering that message to parents across the island.

The findings serve as a timely reminder that in an increasingly connected world, protecting the developmental needs of Sri Lanka's youngest children requires conscious effort, clear guidance, and community-wide commitment.