Dambulla Hotel Slapped With Rs. 500,000 Fine After Overcharging Tourist for Water Bottle

A hotel in Dambulla has been handed a substantial fine of Rs. 500,000 after its management pleaded guilty to selling a bottle of drinking water at a grossly inflated price, in a case that has drawn fresh attention to consumer protection concerns across Sri Lanka's tourism sector.

Guilty Plea Leads to Heavy Penalty

The hotel admitted to charging Rs. 300 for a bottle of drinking water, a price far exceeding its marked retail value. Following the guilty plea, authorities imposed the half-million rupee fine as a punitive measure against the establishment for the unlawful overcharging.

The incident is the latest in a series of price gouging cases that consumer protection and trade authorities have been cracking down on, particularly in areas frequented by both local and foreign tourists.

A Growing Problem in Tourist Hotspots

Dambulla, home to the renowned Cave Temple and a key stop along Sri Lanka's Cultural Triangle, attracts thousands of visitors annually. Consumer rights advocates have long warned that certain businesses in such high-traffic tourist destinations exploit visitors by charging prices well above regulated or marked rates.

Overcharging tourists undermines Sri Lanka's reputation as a visitor-friendly destination

Consumer affairs authorities have the power to impose significant fines on businesses found guilty of price violations

Selling goods above their marked price is a punishable offence under Sri Lankan consumer protection laws

Authorities Send a Strong Message

The stiff penalty imposed on the Dambulla hotel signals that regulators are prepared to take firm action against businesses that flout pricing regulations. Officials have repeatedly urged members of the public to report instances of overcharging to the relevant authorities so that appropriate legal action can be taken swiftly.

Consumers are entitled to purchase goods at their marked prices, and any business found violating this principle will face the full force of the law.

The case serves as a stark reminder to hoteliers, restaurateurs, and traders across the island that consumer protection laws are actively enforced, and that profiteering at the expense of visitors — whether local or foreign — carries serious legal and financial consequences.

Authorities have encouraged tourists and members of the public to remain vigilant and retain receipts when making purchases, as documented evidence plays a critical role in prosecuting such violations successfully.

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