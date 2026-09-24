Fabricated AI Image Falsely Places Sri Lankan Minister at Rebel Fighter Memorial, Fact-Checkers Warn

A misleading social media campaign has been using an artificial intelligence-manipulated photograph to falsely claim that a Sri Lankan minister attended a memorial event for rebel fighters, fact-checkers have confirmed.

Doctored Image Spreads Rapidly Online

The digitally altered image, which circulated widely across several social media platforms, purported to show a sitting Sri Lankan minister present at a commemoration linked to rebel combatants. The posts accompanying the image made strong accusations against the minister, framing their alleged attendance as an act of political betrayal.

However, investigations by fact-checking organisations revealed that the photograph had been manipulated using AI-based tools to insert the minister's likeness into a scene they never actually attended. The original image, taken in a completely different context, bore little resemblance to the version being shared online.

Disinformation Tactics Raising Concern

The incident highlights a growing and troubling trend in Sri Lanka's online information environment, where artificially generated or altered imagery is increasingly being weaponised for political purposes. Experts warn that such tactics are becoming more sophisticated and harder for ordinary users to detect without the aid of dedicated verification tools.

The manipulated image was shared across multiple platforms, accumulating significant engagement before being flagged.

Fact-checkers identified clear digital artefacts and inconsistencies consistent with AI image manipulation.

The original source photograph had no connection to any rebel memorial event.

Calls for Greater Public Vigilance

Digital misinformation, particularly when powered by artificial intelligence, poses a serious threat to public trust and political stability, and Sri Lankan audiences must approach viral content with critical scrutiny.

Media literacy advocates have renewed calls for the public to verify images and claims before sharing them, particularly those involving politically sensitive figures or events. They urge users to consult established fact-checking outlets and to be especially cautious of content that appears designed to provoke strong emotional reactions.

The spread of AI-manipulated content targeting political figures is not unique to Sri Lanka, but observers note that such disinformation can have an outsized impact in contexts where ethnic and political tensions remain sensitive. Authorities and civil society groups have been urged to take coordinated steps to counter the growing threat of synthetic media being used to mislead the public.