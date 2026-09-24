IndiGo Flight Bound for Sri Lanka Makes Emergency Landing at Chennai Airport

A flight heading to Sri Lanka was forced to make an emergency landing at Chennai International Airport, disrupting travel plans for passengers aboard the aircraft, according to reports emerging from Indian aviation authorities.

Emergency Diversion to Chennai

The aircraft, which was en route to Sri Lanka, was diverted to Chennai after the flight crew declared an in-flight emergency, prompting swift action from ground handling and airport emergency response teams. Passengers on board experienced a tense situation as the plane was guided safely to the runway at one of South India's busiest airports.

Emergency landing procedures were immediately activated upon the crew's declaration, with airport authorities in Chennai placing emergency services on standby as a precautionary measure. The aircraft landed safely, and there were no immediate reports of casualties or injuries among those on board.

Passengers Affected by Disruption

Travellers aboard the flight, many of whom were likely headed to Colombo or another Sri Lankan destination, faced significant delays as a result of the unscheduled stop. Airport officials at Chennai attended to the passengers following the landing.

Emergency landings of this nature, while relatively rare, are carried out strictly in accordance with international aviation safety protocols. Pilots are trained to prioritise passenger safety above all else, and diverting to the nearest suitable airport is standard procedure when any potential risk is identified mid-flight.

Investigation Expected

Aviation authorities are expected to conduct a full investigation into the circumstances that led to the emergency declaration. The findings will be reviewed to determine whether any technical fault, medical situation, or other factor was responsible for the diversion.

Further details regarding the specific cause of the emergency and the airline involved are awaited from official sources. Passengers travelling between India and Sri Lanka are advised to check with their respective airlines for updates on any schedule changes resulting from the incident.

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