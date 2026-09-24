Sri Lanka Fined 15% of Match Fee Following Slow Over-Rate Breach in England ODI

Sri Lanka have been handed a financial penalty after being found guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate during their One Day International defeat to England, with the International Cricket Council confirming the sanction following a post-match review.

The Offence and the Penalty

The Sri Lankan cricket team was fined 15% of their match fee after failing to bowl their allocated overs within the required timeframe during the ODI clash against England. Slow over-rate offences are taken seriously by the ICC, which enforces strict regulations to ensure matches are completed in a timely manner and spectators receive the full experience the game promises.

Under ICC playing conditions, teams are required to complete their allotted overs within a set time limit. Falling short of this standard results in automatic penalties, with fines escalating depending on the degree of the shortfall and any prior offences recorded against the team during the same ICC cycle.

A Routine But Costly Reminder

While slow over-rate penalties have become an increasingly common occurrence across international cricket, they carry a real financial cost for players. Each member of the playing XI bears a portion of the fine, making it a collective punishment designed to encourage all players — not just the captain — to maintain urgency in the field.

For Sri Lanka, the timing of the sanction adds to the disappointment of a defeat, serving as an unwanted footnote to what was already a difficult outing against England.

ICC's Ongoing Crackdown

The ICC has been increasingly firm in its application of over-rate regulations in recent years, viewing slow play as detrimental to the spirit and flow of limited-overs cricket. Repeat offenders within a single ICC event or cycle can face harsher consequences, including potential suspension of players.

Sri Lanka's cricket board and team management are expected to address the issue ahead of their upcoming fixtures, as further violations could lead to more severe disciplinary consequences for the side.