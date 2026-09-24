Wanindu Hasaranga Ruled Out of England Series Due to Physical Concerns

Sri Lanka's premier all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga is set to cut short his involvement in the ongoing series against England and return home after experiencing physical discomfort, cricket officials have confirmed.

Stiffness and Spasms Force Early Return

Hasaranga, one of Sri Lanka's most influential cricketers in the limited-overs format, has been troubled by stiffness and muscle spasms that have prompted team management to send him back to Sri Lanka ahead of schedule. The decision reflects the medical staff's cautious approach to managing the star player's fitness.

The all-rounder, widely regarded as among the best leg-spinners in world cricket, will now be monitored closely by Sri Lanka Cricket's medical team upon his return to the island.

A Significant Blow for the Tour

Hasaranga's absence is a notable setback for the Sri Lankan squad, as his dual contribution with both bat and ball makes him a difficult player to replace. His ability to pick up wickets in the middle overs while also providing valuable runs lower down the order has been central to Sri Lanka's strategy in recent series.

Team management has yet to officially announce whether a replacement will be called up to bolster the squad for the remainder of the England tour.

Focus Now on Recovery

Sri Lanka Cricket is expected to prioritise Hasaranga's full recovery, with an eye on upcoming international commitments. Fans and selectors alike will be hoping the 27-year-old returns to full fitness as swiftly as possible, given his importance to the national side across all white-ball formats.

Further updates on his condition are anticipated once he undergoes a thorough medical assessment back in Sri Lanka.

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