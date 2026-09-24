Justice Minister Defends 22nd Amendment, Says It Is About Speeding Up Justice — Not Control

Minister Nanayakkara Addresses Parliament on Constitutional Reform

Minister of Justice Harshana Nanayakkara took to the floor of Parliament on Tuesday to clarify the government's intentions behind the proposed 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, firmly rejecting suggestions that the legislation is designed to consolidate political control over the justice system.

Speaking during parliamentary proceedings, the Justice Minister stressed that the amendment is aimed squarely at improving the efficiency and speed of the country's justice delivery mechanisms — a long-standing concern among Sri Lankan citizens and legal professionals alike.

Clearing the Air on Public Concerns

The proposed amendment has attracted debate and scrutiny from various quarters, with critics raising questions about its broader implications for judicial independence and constitutional governance. Minister Nanayakkara moved to address those concerns head-on, insisting that the reform is being mischaracterised.

The 22nd Amendment is not intended to control anyone. Its purpose is to ensure that justice reaches the people of this country faster and more effectively.

The Minister underlined that delays in the judicial process remain one of the most pressing issues facing Sri Lanka's legal system, and that meaningful constitutional reform is necessary to tackle the backlog of cases and reduce the burden on ordinary citizens who await verdicts for years.

What the Amendment Seeks to Address

While full details of the amendment continue to be deliberated in Parliament, the Justice Minister outlined the broad objectives driving the proposed changes, which include:

Reducing prolonged delays in court proceedings across all levels of the judiciary

Strengthening institutional frameworks that govern the administration of justice

Ensuring greater accountability and transparency within the legal system

Improving access to justice for vulnerable and marginalised communities across the island

A Critical Moment for Sri Lanka's Legal Reforms

The 22nd Amendment debate comes at a significant moment for Sri Lanka, as the country continues its broader efforts at governance reform following years of political and economic turbulence. Legal experts and civil society groups have repeatedly called for structural improvements to the judiciary, making the Minister's assurances a focal point of public interest.

Parliamentary discussions on the amendment are expected to continue in the coming sessions, with legislators from both sides of the aisle anticipated to weigh in on the specifics of the proposed constitutional changes.

Minister Nanayakkara appealed to members of Parliament and the public to engage with the amendment on its merits, emphasising that the government's priority remains building a justice system that serves every Sri Lankan citizen without delay or discrimination.

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