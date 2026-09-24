SLPP Cites "Self-Respect" as Reason for Boycotting SJB-Led Protest Against 22nd Amendment

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has explained its absence from a recent protest organised against the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, with the party's General Secretary Sagara Kariyawasam stating that self-respect was the driving force behind the decision to stay away.

A Matter of Party Dignity

Kariyawasam made clear that the SLPP had no intention of joining a demonstration spearheaded by the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), suggesting that standing alongside a political rival on such an occasion would have been beneath the party's dignity. The General Secretary framed the boycott not as an ideological endorsement of the 22nd Amendment, but rather as a principled stance rooted in the party's sense of self-worth.

Tensions Between Opposition Parties

The remarks highlight the ongoing friction between Sri Lanka's major opposition forces, the SLPP and the SJB, which despite sharing certain political grievances, have struggled to present a unified front on key legislative matters. The 22nd Amendment has drawn criticism from several quarters, yet the two parties appear unable to set aside their differences long enough to collaborate on public demonstrations.

The SLPP, which remains one of the country's most prominent political parties despite its electoral setbacks in recent years, appears determined to chart an independent course rather than be seen as a supporting actor in an event organised and led by the SJB.

Political Significance

Analysts note that the SLPP's position reflects a broader reluctance among Sri Lankan opposition parties to form cohesive alliances, even when their policy objections overlap. For a party that once commanded a powerful parliamentary majority, being seen as a secondary participant in an SJB-organised protest would carry significant symbolic weight — and not in a favourable direction.

Kariyawasam's comments signal that the SLPP intends to pursue its political objectives independently, making it unlikely that the two parties will find common ground for joint action in the near future, despite the shared challenge of navigating their roles in an evolving opposition landscape.