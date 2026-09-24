PM Harini Vows to Showcase Government Unity as Parliament Faces Critical Moment

Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya issued a bold pledge in Parliament on Thursday, declaring that the ruling Government's 158 Members of Parliament would stand united by 7 pm the following day, firmly pushing back against suggestions of any cracks within the administration.

A Defiant Message from the Prime Minister

Addressing Parliament on the 24th, Prime Minister Amarasuriya spoke with confidence as she dismissed growing speculation surrounding the cohesion of the National People's Power Government's parliamentary bloc. Her remarks were seen as a direct response to opposition voices who have sought to portray the administration as vulnerable to internal divisions.

"By 7 pm tomorrow you will see the unity of our 158 MPs," the Prime Minister stated, leaving little ambiguity about the Government's position heading into what is expected to be a significant parliamentary moment.

Pressure Mounts in the Chamber

The statement comes at a time when political tensions in Sri Lanka's legislature have been running high, with opposition parties closely watching the Government's parliamentary strength. Prime Minister Amarasuriya's remarks were clearly intended to send a resolute signal not only to opposition benches but also to the broader public and political observers tracking developments in Colombo.

By invoking a specific hour and a precise number of MPs, the Prime Minister appeared to be staking considerable political credibility on the outcome, underscoring the administration's confidence in its ability to hold its ranks firmly together.

Political analysts are expected to scrutinise Thursday's parliamentary proceedings closely as the declared deadline approaches.