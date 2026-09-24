Ex-Krrish Group Executive Director Janaki Siriwardena Arrested Over Bribery Allegations Linked to Namal Rajapaksa Case

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption has arrested Janaki Siriwardena, the former Executive Director of the Krrish Group, in connection with an ongoing bribery investigation linked to the high-profile Krrish real estate controversy involving former Minister Namal Rajapaksa.

Who Is Janaki Siriwardena?

Siriwardena served as a senior executive at the Krrish Group, the Indian-backed real estate conglomerate that was at the centre of a controversial development project in Colombo. The project attracted significant scrutiny over alleged irregular dealings and corrupt practices during its tenure under the previous government.

Background of the Krrish Corruption Case

The Krrish Group became a focal point of anti-corruption investigations following allegations that public officials and private sector individuals had received illicit payments in exchange for facilitating approvals and concessions connected to the group's planned luxury real estate development. The project was widely reported to have stalled amid mounting legal and ethical concerns.

Namal Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, has been named in connection with the matter, drawing considerable public and political attention to the investigation.

Arrest Carried Out by Anti-Corruption Commission

Authorities from the Bribery Commission moved to take Siriwardena into custody as investigators continue to pursue those allegedly responsible for corrupt transactions tied to the Krrish dealings. The arrest signals a significant development in what has been one of the more closely watched corruption cases in recent Sri Lankan political history.

Further details regarding the specific charges and the circumstances of the arrest are expected to be disclosed as legal proceedings progress. The Bribery Commission has not yet issued a comprehensive public statement outlining the full scope of the allegations against Siriwardena.

The case continues to unfold at a time when Sri Lanka's anti-corruption institutions are under increased pressure to demonstrate accountability and transparency in pursuing high-profile suspects, regardless of their political or business affiliations.