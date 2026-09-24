Easter Sunday Bombing Verdict Brings 'Partial Satisfaction' to Sri Lankans — But Justice Remains Incomplete

Sri Lankans have welcomed a landmark court ruling related to the devastating 2019 Easter Sunday bombings, describing it as a step in the right direction — yet many victims and their families maintain that true justice is still far from fully delivered.

A Ruling Long Awaited

The April 21, 2019 coordinated suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across Sri Lanka claimed the lives of more than 260 people and left hundreds more injured. The attacks, carried out on one of Christianity's holiest days, shocked the nation and drew widespread international condemnation. Years on, the legal proceedings stemming from that tragedy have been slow and deeply frustrating for survivors and the bereaved.

The recent court ruling has been acknowledged by many as a meaningful development in the long pursuit of accountability. However, survivors and civil society groups have been careful not to frame it as a moment of complete closure.

Victims Speak of Mixed Emotions

Those who lost loved ones in the blasts have described their feelings in measured terms. While the verdict offers a degree of acknowledgement of the suffering endured, concerns persist that powerful figures who may have enabled or ignored warnings about the attacks have not been held fully accountable.

Many affected families have used the phrase "partial satisfaction" to describe their reaction — relieved that the legal process is moving forward, but acutely aware that critical questions remain unanswered.

Among the most persistent grievances is the widespread belief that prior intelligence warnings about a possible attack were available to senior officials well before the bombings occurred, yet no preventive action was taken. Calls for a thorough and transparent investigation into that failure of the state have grown louder in the wake of the ruling.

Accountability Beyond the Perpetrators

Civil society organisations and Catholic Church leaders in Sri Lanka have repeatedly stressed that accountability must extend beyond the direct perpetrators of the bombings. They argue that those in positions of authority who failed to act on credible threat information must also face scrutiny and, where appropriate, legal consequences.

Over 260 people were killed in the coordinated attacks targeting three churches and three hotels.

The attacks were linked to the local Islamist extremist group National Thowheed Jamath, with ties to the Islamic State acknowledged internationally.

Intelligence agencies had reportedly received advance warnings that were not acted upon.

Legal proceedings have been ongoing for several years, with multiple suspects charged.

The Road Ahead

For a country still processing the trauma of one of its worst-ever terrorist attacks, the ruling represents progress — but Sri Lankans, particularly those directly affected, are clear that progress alone is not sufficient. The demand for full transparency, for answers about institutional failures, and for comprehensive justice continues to define the mood among the communities most deeply scarred by the events of that fateful Easter morning.

As the legal process moves forward, pressure is expected to mount on authorities to ensure that no individual or institution responsible — directly or indirectly — escapes accountability. For many, the pursuit of justice for the Easter Sunday bombings is a duty owed not only to the victims but to the integrity of Sri Lanka's democratic institutions.

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