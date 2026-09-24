Sajith Vows to Fight System Change Bill Beyond Parliament — "We Will Defeat It on the Ground

Opposition Leader Issues Defiant Warning Over System Change Legislation

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has issued a bold and defiant warning regarding the government's proposed system change legislation, declaring that even if the bill secures a parliamentary majority, his party will mobilise public resistance to prevent its implementation.

"Even if it is passed in Parliament, we will defeat it on the ground — we will defeat it," Premadasa stated, drawing a firm line in the sand against what he characterised as an unacceptable legislative push by the ruling administration.

A Battle That Goes Beyond the Chamber

The Opposition Leader's remarks signal a significant escalation in political tensions surrounding the proposed legislation, suggesting that the Samagi Jana Balawegaya and its allies are prepared to take their campaign directly to the Sri Lankan people if they fail to block the bill within Parliament itself.

Premadasa's stance underscores a growing concern among opposition ranks that the government may attempt to use its parliamentary strength to push through changes that critics argue could fundamentally alter the country's democratic and governance structures.

Public Mobilisation on the Horizon

By pledging to "defeat it on the ground," the Opposition Leader appears to be laying the groundwork for a broad public awareness and protest campaign, potentially rallying civil society, trade unions, and grassroots communities across the island.

Political observers note that such rhetoric reflects a deepening divide between the government and opposition over the direction of Sri Lanka's legislative agenda, with both sides preparing for what could become a prolonged and high-stakes political confrontation in the weeks ahead.