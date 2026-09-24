Trump Personally Welcomes Xi Jinping to the US for High-Stakes Three-Day Summit

United States President Donald Trump has personally welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping upon his arrival in the United States for a significant three-day visit, with talks expected to centre on pressing issues including national security, trade relations, and technology.

In an unusual diplomatic gesture, Trump travelled to Joint Base Andrews to greet the Chinese leader in person — a move that underscores the weight both nations are placing on the outcome of the high-profile visit.

A Rare Show of Protocol

It is uncommon for sitting US presidents to personally receive foreign leaders at the point of arrival, making Trump's decision to do so a notable signal of the importance Washington is attaching to its engagement with Beijing at this time.

The in-person reception sets the tone for what is anticipated to be a series of intensive discussions between the world's two largest economies, whose relationship has long been defined by both deep economic interdependence and fierce strategic rivalry.

Key Issues on the Agenda

The three-day programme is expected to cover a broad range of critical topics, including:

Bilateral trade tensions and tariff disputes that have strained economic ties between the two nations

Technology competition, particularly around semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity

Regional and global security concerns, including flashpoints in the Indo-Pacific

Global Significance

The summit is being closely watched by governments and markets around the world, including in Sri Lanka, which maintains diplomatic and economic ties with both Washington and Beijing. Any shifts in US-China relations have the potential to ripple across global trade networks and geopolitical alignments.

Further details of the discussions and any joint statements or agreements are expected to emerge over the course of the three-day engagement.

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