President Dissanayake Appoints Three New High Court Judges at Presidential Secretariat

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has appointed three new judges to the High Court, formally presenting their appointment letters at a ceremony held at the Presidential Secretariat on Wednesday (23).

The three appointees, all Special Grade officers of the Judicial Service, received their letters of appointment directly from the President in a formal occasion organised at the official seat of the executive, according to the President's Media Division.

Strengthening the Bench

The appointments mark a significant step in the administration's efforts to reinforce the country's judiciary at the High Court level. Special Grade officers within the Judicial Service represent some of the most experienced professionals in Sri Lanka's court system, and their elevation to the High Court bench is expected to contribute to the efficient administration of justice across the island.

The High Court of Sri Lanka holds jurisdiction over serious criminal matters as well as a range of civil and commercial disputes, making the strength and composition of its bench a matter of considerable public interest.

Presidential Ceremony

The appointment ceremony at the Presidential Secretariat followed established constitutional protocol, with the President personally handing over the official letters to each of the three newly elevated judges. Such ceremonies underscore the significance the executive places on judicial appointments and the rule of law.

Further details regarding the specific postings and jurisdictions of the newly appointed judges are expected to be announced by the Judicial Service Commission in due course.

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