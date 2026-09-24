Vehicle Revenue Licence Services Halted Across Eight Provinces Due to System Suspension

Motorists across most of Sri Lanka have been advised to take note of a temporary disruption to vehicle revenue licensing services, as the Electronic Revenue Licensing system — known as eRL 2.0 — has been suspended in eight of the country's nine provinces.

Widespread Service Interruption

The issuance of vehicle revenue licences through the eRL 2.0 digital platform has been temporarily halted in all provinces with the exception of one, leaving a significant portion of vehicle owners unable to complete their licensing requirements through the electronic system during this period.

The suspension affects motorists who rely on the online licensing infrastructure to renew or obtain their revenue licences, a mandatory requirement for all registered vehicles operating on Sri Lankan roads.

What Vehicle Owners Should Know

The eRL 2.0 system is currently unavailable in eight out of nine provinces.

Vehicle owners in the affected provinces are advised to delay electronic licence applications until services are restored.

The suspension is described as temporary in nature.

Public Advised to Stay Updated

Authorities have not yet confirmed the precise duration of the suspension. Vehicle owners are encouraged to monitor official announcements from the relevant government departments for updates on when full service across all provinces will resume.

The eRL 2.0 system was introduced as part of Sri Lanka's broader efforts to digitalise government services and reduce the burden of in-person transactions at licensing offices island-wide.

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