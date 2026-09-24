Dickwella Returns to Sri Lanka T20I Setup for Asian Games After Three-Year Absence

Niroshan Dickwella has been recalled to Sri Lanka's Twenty20 International squad for the first time since 2021, as the national selectors named their squad for the men's cricket competition at the Asian Games.

The experienced wicketkeeper-batsman is one of two notable returnees to the T20I setup, with Ashen Bandara also earning a recall having last featured in an international fixture in 2023.

Familiar Faces Return to the Fold

Dickwella, once considered one of Sri Lanka's most explosive top-order batters, had been out of the T20I picture for three years prior to this selection. His return signals a renewed faith from the selectors in his ability to contribute at the highest level of the short format.

Bandara's recall is equally significant, with the batsman having endured his own period on the sidelines since his last international appearance. Both players will be eager to make an impression and cement their places in the national setup heading into a busy period of international cricket.

Fresh Faces Also Named

Alongside the experienced returnees, selectors have also handed opportunities to younger players, with Sineth Jayawardena, Sohan de Livera, Wnuja Sahan, and Garuka among those included in the squad for the Asian Games tournament.

The Asian Games men's cricket competition provides Sri Lanka with a valuable platform to blood emerging talent while also reintegrating experienced players back into the national fold ahead of future assignments.