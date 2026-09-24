Sri Lanka Sets Sights on US$5 Billion Digital Export Goal as PM Champions Long-Term Tech Alliances

Sri Lanka has set an ambitious target of generating US$5 billion in digital exports, with Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya calling on both local and international stakeholders to forge meaningful, long-term technology partnerships that will build the country's expertise and strengthen its digital economy.

A Vision for Digital Growth

Prime Minister Amarasuriya underscored that the government is not merely seeking short-term commercial arrangements, but rather sustained collaborations that leave a lasting impact on Sri Lanka's technological capabilities and knowledge base. The emphasis, she noted, is on partnerships that genuinely empower local talent and institutions rather than those that simply extract value from the market.

The US$5 billion digital export target represents a significant leap for Sri Lanka's technology sector, which has in recent years emerged as one of the island nation's most promising economic drivers. Achieving such a milestone would require a coordinated push across software development, IT-enabled services, business process outsourcing, and emerging areas such as artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

Building Local Capacity at the Core

Central to the Prime Minister's vision is the development of Sri Lanka's human capital. Officials have stressed that technology transfer and skills development must accompany any major international partnership, ensuring that Sri Lankan professionals are equipped to compete at a global level.

Strengthening university and industry linkages in STEM fields

Attracting foreign direct investment in high-value digital services

Expanding digital infrastructure across the country

Supporting startups and homegrown technology enterprises

Strategic Timing Amid Economic Recovery

The announcement comes as Sri Lanka continues its gradual recovery from a severe economic crisis that gripped the country in recent years. Diversifying export revenue through the digital sector is widely seen as a critical pillar of long-term economic resilience, reducing dependence on traditional exports and foreign remittances.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya has made clear that Sri Lanka is open for business in the digital space, but on terms that deliver genuine, measurable benefits to the nation's workforce and its broader development agenda.

Industry observers have welcomed the government's focus, noting that Sri Lanka already possesses a strong foundation — a highly educated English-speaking workforce, a growing community of tech professionals, and a relatively well-developed telecommunications infrastructure — upon which to build a world-class digital export industry.

As the government moves forward with its digital economy strategy, all eyes will be on the concrete partnerships and policy measures that follow this bold declaration of intent.