Students and workers across Sri Lanka have raised their voices in solidarity with Bogdan Syrotiuk, a young Ukrainian socialist who remains imprisoned, calling for his immediate release in a show of international working-class unity.

Who Is Bogdan Syrotiuk?

Bogdan Syrotiuk is a Ukrainian socialist activist who has been detained under circumstances that his supporters describe as politically motivated. A member of the Young Guard of Bolshevik-Leninists, Syrotiuk has been held by Ukrainian authorities, drawing condemnation from left-wing and socialist movements around the world, including from those within Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankan Voices Speak Out

Workers and students from various parts of Sri Lanka have joined the growing global campaign demanding freedom for Syrotiuk. Those expressing solidarity argue that his imprisonment represents a broader suppression of socialist and anti-war voices amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Participants in the campaign drawn from Sri Lanka's student bodies and labour communities have issued statements insisting that the detention of political activists on ideological grounds cannot be tolerated, regardless of which government carries out such actions.

The calls from Sri Lanka form part of a wider international movement urging authorities to release Syrotiuk unconditionally and without delay.

A Global Campaign for Release

The campaign in support of Syrotiuk has gained momentum across multiple countries, with socialist organisations and trade unionists uniting around the demand for his freedom. Sri Lanka's participation highlights the island nation's tradition of working-class political engagement and its historical connections to international socialist movements.

Syrotiuk is a member of the Young Guard of Bolshevik-Leninists, a Trotskyist organisation in Ukraine.

He has been charged by Ukrainian authorities in connection with his political activities and writings.

Supporters argue the charges are fabricated and designed to silence anti-war dissent within Ukraine.

International socialist bodies, including the World Socialist Web Site, have championed his case globally.

Significance for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka itself has experienced significant political and economic turmoil in recent years, with widespread public protests and a growing awareness of international political struggles among the younger generation. The solidarity shown by local students and workers reflects an increasing consciousness of global issues affecting working people everywhere.

Activists here maintain that the fight for Syrotiuk's release is not merely a distant concern but is directly linked to the universal principles of democratic rights, freedom of political expression, and the protection of those who speak out against war and oppression.