Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued for Western, Sabaragamuwa and Other Provinces as Bay of Bengal Depression Moves Westward

The Department of Meteorology has issued a weather advisory for 24 September 2026, warning of exceptionally heavy rainfall across several provinces and districts in Sri Lanka as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal continues to influence local weather patterns.

Provinces and Districts on Alert

Showers exceeding 100 millimetres are expected at isolated locations within the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, and North-western provinces, as well as in the Galle and Matara districts in the Southern Province. Residents and authorities in these areas have been urged to remain vigilant.

Bay of Bengal Depression Driving the Weather

According to the advisory issued at 5.30 a.m., a deep depression situated over the west-central and adjoining north-western Bay of Bengal has been tracking in a west-northwesterly direction. The system is currently crossing the North Andhra Pradesh coastline of India, and its influence is being felt across the island.

Public Advised to Take Precautions

With rainfall of this intensity, there is a heightened risk of localised flooding, landslides, and disruption to transport and daily activities in the affected regions. The public is advised to:

Stay updated through official meteorological bulletins

Avoid low-lying and flood-prone areas during periods of heavy rain

Take necessary precautions when travelling on mountain roads, particularly in the Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces

Secure property and seek shelter if conditions deteriorate rapidly

The forecast was issued by the Department of Meteorology at 5.30 a.m. on 24 September 2026.

Further updates are expected as the meteorological situation develops. The Department of Meteorology continues to monitor the movement of the depression and its potential impact on Sri Lanka.

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