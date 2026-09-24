National Chamber of Commerce Sounds Alarm Over Rooftop Solar Industry Crisis, Appeals to President

The National Chamber of Commerce of Sri Lanka (NCCSL) has formally written to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, urging his immediate intervention to address a growing crisis threatening the country's rooftop solar energy sector.

A Sector Under Pressure

The appeal from one of Sri Lanka's most prominent business bodies signals serious concern over the sustainability of the rooftop solar industry, which has in recent years emerged as a key component of the nation's push toward renewable energy and reduced dependence on imported fossil fuels.

The NCCSL's decision to escalate the matter directly to the President underscores the urgency with which industry stakeholders view the current situation, indicating that the challenges facing the sector may be reaching a critical tipping point.

Why This Matters for Sri Lanka

Rooftop solar installations have grown steadily across Sri Lanka, offering households and businesses alike a means of reducing electricity costs while contributing to national energy resilience. Any significant disruption to this sector could have far-reaching consequences for both consumers and the broader renewable energy transition that Sri Lanka has committed to pursuing.

The Chamber's intervention reflects wider anxieties within the business community about the policy and regulatory environment surrounding renewable energy investments in the country.

Presidential Intervention Sought

By directing its concerns to the highest level of government, the NCCSL is calling for swift and decisive action to safeguard the industry and the thousands of stakeholders — including investors, installers, and energy consumers — who depend on its continued growth and stability.

Further details of the specific issues raised in the Chamber's letter to President Dissanayake are expected to emerge as the matter receives wider attention from policymakers and the public alike.

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