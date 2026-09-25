Dozens of UN Delegates Stage Walkout as Netanyahu Takes the General Assembly Stage

A dramatic show of protest unfolded at the United Nations headquarters in New York as dozens of delegates from multiple nations walked out of the General Assembly hall the moment Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stepped up to deliver his address.

A Pointed Diplomatic Protest

The mass walkout, carried out in coordinated silence, sent a powerful message to the international community as Netanyahu began his speech before the world body. Delegates representing numerous countries rose from their seats and exited the hall, declining to hear the Israeli leader's remarks amid ongoing international outrage over the conflict in Gaza.

The gesture is widely regarded as one of the most visible forms of diplomatic protest available to UN member states, allowing nations to register their disapproval without resorting to formal resolutions or statements.

Growing International Criticism

The walkout reflects the mounting pressure Netanyahu's government has faced on the world stage over Israel's military campaign, which has drawn widespread condemnation from governments, human rights organisations, and civil society groups across the globe.

The scenes from the General Assembly hall underscored the deepening divisions within the international community over how to respond to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

A Recurring Pattern at the UN

Walkouts during addresses by controversial world leaders are not without precedent at the United Nations. Such protests have historically been used as a non-verbal but unmistakable signal of dissent, drawing global media attention and amplifying the political message of those who choose to leave.

The latest incident is expected to further intensify diplomatic tensions surrounding Israel's standing within multilateral institutions at a particularly sensitive moment in the conflict.

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