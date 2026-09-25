Asiri Hospitals' Himashi Hapangama Honoured with Distinguished Trailblazer Award 2026

A Sri Lankan fertility specialist has earned international recognition for her outstanding contributions to reproductive medicine, with Himashi Ruwanthika Hapangama of Asiri Hospitals being named the recipient of the prestigious Distinguished Trailblazer Award 2026.

A Career Defined by Compassion and Innovation

Hapangama has spent years at the forefront of advanced reproductive healthcare in Sri Lanka, pioneering cutting-edge practices that have transformed the landscape of fertility treatment in the country. Her dedication to the field has made a profound and lasting difference in the lives of countless Sri Lankan families.

Perhaps the most striking testament to her impact is the sheer number of families she has helped bring joy to — more than 450 couples and individuals have realised their dream of parenthood under her care and expertise.

Breaking New Ground in Reproductive Medicine

Throughout her career, Hapangama has been instrumental in introducing and advancing reproductive practices that were previously unavailable or underutilised within the local healthcare system. Her work at Asiri Hospitals has positioned the institution as a leading centre for fertility treatment in Sri Lanka.

Her commitment to helping families navigate one of life's most deeply personal journeys has earned her both professional admiration and the heartfelt gratitude of those she has served.

Recognition on a Distinguished Stage

The Distinguished Trailblazer Award 2026 acknowledges individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and meaningful impact within their respective fields. For Hapangama, the honour reflects not only her clinical achievements but also her role as an inspiring figure for aspiring medical professionals in Sri Lanka.

Her recognition serves as a reminder of the remarkable talent within Sri Lanka's medical community and the vital role that specialists like Hapangama play in advancing healthcare standards across the island.