Sajith Pledges to Repeal 22nd Amendment if SJB Comes to Power

Opposition Leader and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader Sajith Premadasa has made a firm commitment to abolish the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, promising that a future SJB-led government would move swiftly to repeal the controversial legislation.

A Promise Made Before Thousands

Premadasa delivered the pledge while addressing a large crowd of SJB supporters who had gathered near Parliament as part of a protest rally organised against the 22nd Amendment. The demonstration drew thousands of party faithful, reflecting growing opposition sentiment towards the constitutional change.

Speaking passionately to the assembled crowd, the SJB leader used the rally as a platform to draw a clear political line, positioning the repeal of 22A as a central commitment his party would honour upon assuming office.

What Is the 22nd Amendment?

The 22nd Amendment to Sri Lanka's Constitution has been a subject of significant political debate since its introduction. Critics, including the SJB, have argued that the amendment undermines democratic governance and places excessive restrictions on elected representatives and institutions.

Opposition Fires Up Its Base

The rally near Parliament underscored the SJB's intent to energise its support base ahead of future electoral contests. By rallying supporters at such a symbolically significant location, the party signalled its readiness to challenge the current government's legislative agenda head-on.

Premadasa's vow is expected to resonate strongly among voters who have expressed concerns over the constitutional amendment, and political analysts will be watching closely to see how this pledge shapes the broader opposition narrative in the months ahead.