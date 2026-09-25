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SJB Parliamentarians Don Black Attire in Bold Protest Ahead of 22nd Amendment Vote

25 Sep 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
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SJB Parliamentarians Don Black Attire in Bold Protest Ahead of 22nd Amendment Vote

Members of Parliament representing the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) made a striking visual statement on Friday, arriving at Parliament dressed entirely in black as a symbolic act of protest ahead of the crucial vote on the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution.

A Show of Opposition

The coordinated display of black attire by SJB legislators was a deliberate and unified signal of the party's discontent, drawing immediate attention within the Parliamentary chamber. The move underscored the opposition's firm stance against the proposed constitutional amendment, which has been the subject of considerable political debate in recent weeks.

The 22nd Amendment vote has been one of the most closely watched legislative developments in Sri Lanka's current political calendar, with various parties staking out strong positions on either side of the debate.

Opposition's Message to the Nation

By choosing black — a colour widely associated with mourning and protest — the SJB MPs sought to send a clear message to both the government and the Sri Lankan public regarding their objections to the amendment. The visual protest was seen as a way of highlighting the opposition's concerns without disrupting Parliamentary proceedings.

The move is consistent with a broader pattern of symbolic opposition tactics employed by the SJB in recent Parliamentary sessions, as the party continues to position itself as the principal check on the ruling administration.

Political observers noted that such coordinated demonstrations within Parliament reflect the heightened tensions surrounding constitutional reform efforts in the country at this time.

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P
Pasan Liyanage 25 Sep 2026

black clothes wont change anything, just do your job in parliament

D
Dilani Wickramasinghe 25 Sep 2026

exactly, all drama no action as usual

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