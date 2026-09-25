Major Drug Haul in Piliyandala: Three Suspects Including Woman Nabbed with Over 17kg of Heroin and ICE

Authorities have made a significant narcotics seizure in the Piliyandala area, arresting three suspects — including a woman — following a targeted raid that uncovered more than 17 kilograms of heroin and ICE methamphetamine.

Large Quantity of Narcotics Recovered

The operation resulted in the recovery of a substantial cache of dangerous narcotics, with the combined weight of both heroin and ICE exceeding 17 kilograms. The seizure is considered a notable strike against drug trafficking networks operating in the Western Province.

ICE, a highly potent and addictive form of crystal methamphetamine, has become an increasingly prevalent drug of concern across Sri Lanka in recent years, alongside the country's longstanding heroin problem.

Three Taken Into Custody

All three individuals were apprehended during the raid and taken into custody for further investigation. The inclusion of a female suspect among those arrested has drawn attention, as law enforcement agencies have previously noted the growing involvement of women in drug distribution networks across the island.

Ongoing Battle Against Drug Trafficking

Sri Lanka continues to grapple with a serious narcotics crisis, with law enforcement regularly conducting raids targeting both local distributors and larger trafficking operations. Authorities have urged the public to cooperate with police by reporting suspicious activity in their communities.

Further investigations are currently underway to determine the origins of the seized drugs and to identify any wider criminal networks linked to the three suspects.

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