Wife of Former Deputy Minister Sarana Gunawardena Remanded Over Alleged Bribery Attempt

Lakmanthi Hettiarachchi, the wife of former Deputy Minister Sarana Gunawardena, has been remanded in custody until October 6 following allegations of attempted bribery, Sri Lankan authorities confirmed.

Remand Order Issued

The court issued the remand order against Hettiarachchi after she was produced before a magistrate in connection with the bribery-related charges. She is expected to remain in custody until the next hearing, scheduled for October 6, at which point the case is set to proceed further.

Background

Sarana Gunawardena previously served as a Deputy Minister in Sri Lanka and remains a recognised figure in local political circles. The arrest of his wife has drawn significant public attention, casting a fresh spotlight on allegations of corruption involving individuals connected to the country's political establishment.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the matter. The case is being closely watched by anti-corruption observers and the general public alike, as Sri Lanka continues its efforts to address bribery and corrupt practices at all levels of society.

Further details are expected to emerge as proceedings continue before the courts in the coming days.

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