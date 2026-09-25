Sri Lanka Makes TIN Certificate Mandatory for Key Transactions Starting November 1

Sri Lanka's Inland Revenue Department (IRD) has announced that holding a valid Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) Certificate will become a compulsory requirement for a range of significant financial and administrative transactions in the country, effective from November 1.

What Is Changing?

The new directive marks a significant shift in how the IRD intends to bring greater accountability and transparency to the country's tax ecosystem. From the stipulated date, individuals and entities involved in certain key transactions will be required to present a valid TIN Certificate as a mandatory condition for proceeding.

The move is part of a broader government effort to widen the tax base and ensure that more participants in the formal economy are registered and compliant with the country's revenue laws.

Why This Matters

Sri Lanka has long grappled with a relatively narrow tax base, a challenge that has contributed to persistent fiscal pressures. By making TIN Certificates compulsory for key dealings, authorities aim to bring more individuals and businesses into the formal tax net, thereby boosting government revenue and reducing reliance on borrowing.

The requirement is expected to affect a broad spectrum of transactions, compelling many who have previously operated outside the registered tax framework to obtain their TIN Certificate ahead of the November 1 deadline.

How to Obtain a TIN Certificate

Those who do not yet possess a valid TIN Certificate are urged to contact the Inland Revenue Department at the earliest opportunity to complete their registration before the deadline. The IRD has made provisions for applicants to register and obtain their certificates through its official channels.

A Step Toward Greater Fiscal Discipline

Analysts view this development as a positive step toward strengthening Sri Lanka's fiscal framework at a time when the country is working to stabilise its economy following the unprecedented financial crisis of recent years. Ensuring wider tax compliance is seen as a cornerstone of the country's ongoing economic recovery programme.

Members of the public and business owners are advised to verify their TIN registration status well in advance of November 1 to avoid any disruption to their transactions or business operations.

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