Pan Asia Bank Eyes Rs5 Billion Capital Boost Through Debenture Issue
Pan Asia Banking Corporation PLC is set to tap the capital markets with a major fundraising drive, announcing plans to raise up to five billion rupees through the issuance of listed, rated, senior, unsecured, redeemable debentures.
Details of the Offering
The initial tranche of the debenture issue will comprise up to 20 million debentures, each priced at 100 rupees, giving the bank access to a substantial injection of fresh capital. The debentures will be listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange, providing investors with the added assurance of a regulated and transparent trading environment.
What This Means for Investors
As senior, unsecured instruments, the debentures represent a direct obligation of Pan Asia Bank, ranking ahead of subordinated debt in the event of a winding-up scenario. The rated nature of the issue is expected to give retail and institutional investors greater confidence when assessing the risk profile of the offering.
Broader Context
The move comes as Sri Lankan banks continue to seek avenues to strengthen their capital bases amid a gradually recovering economy. Debenture issues have become an increasingly popular instrument among local financial institutions looking to diversify their funding sources beyond traditional deposit mobilisation.
Pan Asia Banking Corporation, a licensed commercial bank operating under the supervision of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, has been steadily expanding its footprint across the island. The proposed fundraising is anticipated to support the bank's lending activities and overall growth strategy in the months ahead.
Further details regarding the subscription period, interest rates, and tenure of the debentures are expected to be disclosed through the bank's official prospectus and regulatory filings in due course.
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ppl still dont trust these smaller banks after all the economic mess we went through
is this safe to invest? senior unsecured means what exactly if bank goes down?
5 billion is no joke. hope they actually use it properly and not waste it.
thats the question no. these banks always have big plans but results...