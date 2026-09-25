Harsha de Silva Warns Government Cannot Table Budget Without IMF Deal, Urges Independent Stance

Opposition parliamentarian Harsha de Silva has issued a pointed warning to the government, asserting that Sri Lanka cannot proceed with presenting a national budget without first securing agreement from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), while simultaneously urging authorities not to surrender entirely to the global lender's demands.

Budget Contingent on IMF Approval

The prominent opposition MP made clear that any budget proposal put forward by the government would be rendered meaningless without the backing of the IMF programme currently underpinning Sri Lanka's economic recovery. De Silva stressed that the fiscal framework of the country remains closely tied to the conditions and benchmarks set by the Fund, making IMF concurrence an unavoidable prerequisite for any credible budget presentation.

A Call for Balanced Engagement

However, de Silva was equally firm in cautioning the government against adopting an overly submissive posture toward the IMF. In remarks directed at the administration, he advised that Sri Lanka must assert its own priorities and not feel compelled to comply with every directive issued by the international body.

"There is no need to dance to every tune of the IMF," de Silva stated, urging policymakers to engage with the Fund from a position of informed negotiation rather than unconditional deference.

Balancing Reform With National Interest

The opposition MP's remarks reflect a broader tension within Sri Lanka's political landscape as the country navigates its ongoing IMF-supported recovery programme following the devastating economic crisis of 2022. While the IMF agreement has been widely credited with stabilising the economy and restoring investor confidence, critics have raised concerns about the social impact of certain reform conditions attached to the bailout.

De Silva's comments underline the delicate balancing act the government faces — maintaining the IMF programme essential for economic credibility while safeguarding the welfare of ordinary Sri Lankans who continue to feel the weight of austerity measures.

Political observers note that with a budget cycle approaching, the relationship between Colombo and the IMF will once again come under close public scrutiny, and the government's ability to negotiate terms favourable to the country will be a key test of its economic leadership.