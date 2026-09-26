European Parliament Delegation Holds Key Talks With Sri Lankan Lawmakers on GSP+ and Constitutional Reform

High-Level Meeting Signals Continued EU Engagement With Sri Lanka

A delegation from the European Parliament held discussions with senior Sri Lankan parliamentary leaders on September 24, 2026, with two major topics dominating the agenda — the country's continued access to the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) trade concession and the progress of constitutional reform efforts.

GSP+ Status Under the Spotlight

The GSP+ arrangement, which grants Sri Lankan exporters preferential access to European Union markets, has long been a cornerstone of the island nation's trade relationship with Europe. The scheme comes with obligations tied to the implementation of international conventions on human rights, labour standards, environmental protection and good governance.

The visiting European parliamentarians are understood to have sought assurances regarding Sri Lanka's compliance with those benchmarks, as the country's continued eligibility under the scheme remains subject to periodic review by EU authorities.

Constitutional Reforms Also on the Agenda

Alongside trade matters, the delegation engaged Sri Lankan lawmakers in dialogue over ongoing constitutional reform discussions within the country. Constitutional reform has been a long-debated subject in Sri Lanka, touching on issues of devolution, the structure of the executive and the protection of fundamental rights.

The European parliamentarians are believed to have expressed interest in how proposed reforms align with democratic principles and international human rights standards — areas the EU closely monitors as part of its GSP+ assessment process.

A Relationship of Mutual Importance

Sri Lanka's access to GSP+ was previously suspended in 2010 over human rights concerns and was only reinstated in 2017 following commitments by the government of the day to address those issues. The trade concession has since proven vital to key Sri Lankan export industries, particularly the apparel and fisheries sectors.

The meeting underscores the European Union's continued interest in Sri Lanka's political and institutional trajectory, and signals that Brussels will be watching closely as the country navigates both its economic recovery and its constitutional future.

Sri Lankan Leaders Engage Constructively

Parliamentary leaders on the Sri Lankan side are reported to have participated constructively in the discussions, reflecting the government's awareness of how closely its domestic reforms and human rights record are linked to its standing with one of its most important trading partners.

Further details of the specific commitments or timelines discussed during the meeting were not immediately made available following the conclusion of the talks.