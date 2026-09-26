Sri Lanka on Track to Complete IMF Programme by 2027, Says Minister Bimal

Sri Lanka is expected to conclude its ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme by 2027, a senior cabinet minister has confirmed, signalling a significant milestone in the island nation's recovery from its most severe economic crisis in modern history.

Programme Exit on the Horizon

Minister Bimal made the announcement, indicating that the government remains on course to fulfil all conditions tied to the IMF's Extended Fund Facility arrangement, which Sri Lanka entered into as part of efforts to stabilise its battered economy following the 2022 financial collapse.

The confirmation provides a clearer timeline for when Sri Lanka can expect to regain full economic autonomy and operate without the structural constraints that accompany IMF oversight.

A Nation Rebuilding Its Finances

Sri Lanka secured a bailout agreement with the IMF in 2023 after the country defaulted on its external debt for the first time in its history. The programme came with a series of stringent fiscal reforms, including revenue measures, subsidy restructuring, and tightened public expenditure controls.

Since then, the government has worked to meet successive review benchmarks set by the Fund, with each completed review unlocking tranches of financial assistance critical to shoring up the country's foreign reserves.

What the Exit Would Mean

Completing the IMF programme would represent a symbolic and practical turning point for Sri Lanka, demonstrating to international creditors and investors that the country has restored a degree of macroeconomic stability. Key implications would include:

Greater policy flexibility for the government in managing public finances

Improved sovereign credit standing in international markets

Reduced conditionality on economic decision-making

A potential boost to investor confidence in the Sri Lankan economy

Cautious Optimism

While the announcement has been welcomed by many, economic analysts caution that exiting the programme does not automatically resolve all underlying structural vulnerabilities. Sustained fiscal discipline, continued debt management, and inclusive growth strategies will remain essential even after the IMF arrangement concludes.

For ordinary Sri Lankans, who endured prolonged power cuts, fuel shortages, and soaring living costs during the crisis years, the 2027 target represents hope that the worst chapter of the country's economic story may finally be drawing to a close.

Related Video