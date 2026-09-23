Sri Lanka's New Anti-Terror Law Gazetted Amid Fears It Is Harsher Than the PTA It Replaces

Sri Lanka has officially gazetted a replacement to the widely condemned Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), but critics and civil society groups are raising urgent alarms that the new legislation may be even more repressive than the law it was designed to supersede.

A Long-Promised Reform Takes Shape

The PTA, which has been on Sri Lanka's books for decades, drew sustained domestic and international criticism for enabling prolonged detention without trial, facilitating torture, and being disproportionately applied against Tamil and Muslim communities. Pressure from human rights organisations and foreign governments — particularly as Sri Lanka sought relief under the European Union's GSP+ trade scheme — compelled successive administrations to promise reform.

The newly gazetted Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) was presented by the government as a modernised, rights-compliant alternative. However, the gazette notification has been met with fierce opposition from legal experts, Tamil political parties, and civil liberties advocates who argue the new law falls far short of genuine reform.

Critics Sound the Alarm

Rather than dismantling the machinery of repression embedded in the PTA, opponents contend the ATA expands and entrenches it. Among the key concerns raised are the following:

Broad and vaguely worded definitions of terrorism that could be used to criminalise legitimate dissent, protest, and political activity.

Extensive powers granted to authorities to detain individuals without adequate judicial oversight.

Provisions that critics say could be weaponised against minority communities, journalists, and activists.

A lack of meaningful safeguards against the kinds of abuses that made the PTA notorious in the first place.

Tamil political representatives have been particularly vocal, warning that the legislation continues a long pattern of laws being used as instruments of ethnic and political suppression rather than genuine national security measures.

Critics argue that in certain respects, the new Anti-Terrorism Act grants authorities even broader powers than those contained in the original Prevention of Terrorism Act — the very law it was meant to replace.

Government Defends the Legislation

Government officials have defended the ATA, insisting it brings Sri Lanka's counter-terrorism framework in line with international norms and addresses the shortcomings of the PTA. Authorities argue that the country faces genuine security threats that necessitate a robust legal framework, and that sufficient protections for fundamental rights have been incorporated into the new law.

Broader Implications

The gazetting of the ATA comes at a sensitive moment for Sri Lanka, as the country continues to navigate its economic recovery and seeks to rebuild its international standing. Rights groups have warned that enacting a law perceived as more draconian than the PTA could invite renewed scrutiny from international partners and jeopardise trade and aid arrangements that the country desperately needs.

Civil society organisations have called on Parliament to subject the legislation to thorough scrutiny before it is enacted, urging lawmakers to engage with affected communities — particularly Tamils and Muslims — whose lived experience under the PTA must inform any genuine reform effort.

The debate over the ATA is likely to intensify in the coming weeks as the bill moves through the legislative process, with rights advocates vowing to mount a sustained challenge to provisions they regard as incompatible with Sri Lanka's constitutional guarantees and its obligations under international human rights law.

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