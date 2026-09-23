IMF Calls on Sri Lanka to Cut Red Tape and Overhaul Tax Incentives to Attract Foreign Investment

The International Monetary Fund has urged Sri Lanka to simplify its business regulatory environment and reconsider its approach to tax concessions, warning that the current framework is holding back the country's ability to attract meaningful foreign direct investment (FDI).

Regulatory Overhaul on the Agenda

The IMF's recommendation comes as Sri Lanka continues its economic recovery programme under the Fund's extended arrangement. Officials have highlighted that cumbersome business regulations remain a significant deterrent for foreign investors who might otherwise consider Sri Lanka as a viable destination for capital deployment in the region.

The Fund stressed that streamlining the processes businesses must navigate — from licensing and permits to compliance requirements — would send a strong signal to international investors that Sri Lanka is open and ready for business. Reducing bureaucratic friction has long been identified as a key step in improving the country's competitiveness against regional peers such as Vietnam, Bangladesh, and India.

Rethinking Tax Concessions

Beyond regulatory reform, the IMF also turned its attention to Sri Lanka's existing tax concession regime, suggesting that the country needs to critically evaluate whether the incentives currently on offer are effectively translating into productive investment or simply eroding the government's revenue base.

Tax holidays and other fiscal incentives, if poorly designed or selectively applied, can distort competition and reduce transparency, the Fund indicated. Instead, it recommended that Sri Lanka focus on creating a stable, predictable and competitive overall tax environment rather than relying heavily on discretionary concessions that may favour certain investors over others.

The IMF has consistently maintained that sustainable FDI growth is better supported by strong institutions, rule of law, and a level playing field than by ad hoc tax breaks.

Why FDI Matters for Sri Lanka's Recovery

Attracting foreign direct investment is widely regarded as critical for Sri Lanka's longer-term economic revival. The country's foreign reserves, though recovering from the catastrophic lows seen during the 2022 economic crisis, remain under pressure. A sustained inflow of FDI would help stabilise the external sector, create employment, and support technology and skills transfer across key industries.

Sri Lanka has historically attracted FDI in sectors such as tourism, manufacturing, and port logistics. However, the volume of investment has remained below its potential when compared to similarly positioned economies in South and Southeast Asia.

Government Expected to Respond

The IMF's recommendations are likely to feed into ongoing policy discussions between the Sri Lankan government and the Fund as part of the country's broader reform agenda under its bailout programme. Authorities have previously indicated a willingness to improve the ease of doing business, though the pace and depth of reforms have at times drawn scrutiny from investors and multilateral institutions alike.

Economic analysts expect the government to address these concerns in upcoming policy statements, particularly as Sri Lanka seeks to reposition itself as an attractive investment hub in the Indian Ocean region.

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