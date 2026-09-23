Fire Erupts at Ratmalana's Soysapura Housing Complex, Three Reported Affected

A fire broke out at the Soysapura housing complex in Ratmalana, sending residents into a state of alarm as flames engulfed a section of the well-known residential development.

The blaze was reported at the C Block of the complex, with three individuals said to have been affected as a result of the incident. Authorities were alerted and emergency services moved to the scene to bring the situation under control.

The Soysapura flat complex is a prominent state-built housing scheme that is home to a large number of families, making incidents of this nature particularly concerning given the density of residents in the area.

Further details regarding the cause of the fire, the extent of the damage, and the condition of those affected are yet to be officially confirmed. Investigations are expected to be carried out to determine how the fire started and to assess the full impact on the affected block.

Residents of the surrounding blocks are reported to have been deeply shaken by the incident. Officials have urged calm while response teams continue their work at the site.

More details are expected to emerge as authorities complete their assessment of the scene.