BASL Urges Political Parties to Grant MPs Free Conscience Vote on 22nd Amendment

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has issued a formal call to political parties represented in Parliament, urging them to allow their Members of Parliament to exercise a conscience vote on the proposed 22nd Amendment to the Constitution.

A Matter of National Importance

The BASL, the country's foremost professional body representing the legal community, stressed that the 22nd Amendment carries significant constitutional weight and that lawmakers should be free to vote according to their individual judgment rather than being bound strictly by party directives.

The association's appeal highlights growing concern among legal and civil society circles that Sri Lanka's parliamentary culture of rigid party-line voting could undermine the integrity of a constitutional reform process that directly affects the governance and democratic framework of the nation.

Why a Conscience Vote Matters

A conscience vote, sometimes referred to as a free vote, allows individual legislators to vote based on their personal convictions and the interests of their constituents, rather than adhering to a position dictated by party leadership. Such votes are typically reserved for matters of profound constitutional, moral, or national significance.

The BASL argued that the 22nd Amendment falls squarely into that category, given its potential to reshape the balance of power within Sri Lanka's executive and legislative branches at a critical juncture in the country's political history.

Broader Context

Sri Lanka has been navigating a period of intense political and economic turbulence, with public pressure mounting on legislators to prioritise meaningful institutional reform over partisan interests. The 22nd Amendment has been positioned as a key step in restoring checks and balances that many argue were weakened under previous constitutional changes.

Legal experts and civil society groups have largely welcomed the BASL's intervention, viewing it as a timely reminder that constitutional reform must transcend political point-scoring.

The BASL's call now puts pressure on party leaders across the political spectrum to demonstrate a willingness to place national interest above party discipline during what many observers consider a defining moment for Sri Lankan democracy.

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