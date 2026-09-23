Police Appeal for Public Help to Catch Child Sex Abuse Suspect Linked to Galle Face Incident

Sri Lanka Police have issued a public appeal for assistance in identifying and apprehending a suspect allegedly involved in the abduction and sexual abuse of a child near the Galle Face area of Colombo.

Authorities Seek Tips From the Public

Investigators are urging members of the public who may have information regarding the whereabouts of the wanted individual to come forward without delay. The suspect is believed to be connected to a deeply troubling case involving the serious sexual abuse of a minor.

Police have indicated that the alleged incident involved the abduction of the child before the abuse took place, making the case one of particular gravity and urgency for law enforcement authorities.

A Call for Community Vigilance

Authorities are reminding the public that child protection is a shared responsibility, and that any information — no matter how seemingly minor — could prove critical in bringing the suspect to justice.

Members of the public with any knowledge of the suspect's identity or current location are urged to contact their nearest police station or the relevant investigative unit immediately.

Those with information are encouraged to reach out to police through official channels. Confidentiality for informants will be ensured where requested.

The case has drawn significant concern among child welfare advocates in Sri Lanka, who continue to highlight the need for stronger protective measures and swift legal action in cases involving crimes against minors.

The incident is alleged to have occurred in the Galle Face area of Colombo

The suspect is wanted in connection with abduction and sexual abuse of a child

Police are actively investigating and seeking public cooperation

Anyone with information is urged to contact police immediately

Further details are expected to be released by police as the investigation progresses.