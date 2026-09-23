Sri Lanka Economy Posts 4.2% Growth in Q2 Despite Global Oil Pressures, IMF Confirms

Sri Lanka's economy expanded by 4.2 percent in the second quarter of the year, the International Monetary Fund has confirmed, marking a notable milestone in the island nation's ongoing recovery from its worst economic crisis in decades.

Resilient Growth Amid External Pressures

The growth figure is particularly significant given the turbulence in global energy markets, with rising oil prices posing a fresh challenge to import-dependent economies such as Sri Lanka. Despite this so-called oil shock, the country managed to sustain positive economic momentum, signalling that the stabilisation measures put in place over the past year are beginning to yield results.

The IMF's assessment comes as Sri Lanka continues to work through a structured economic recovery programme supported by the fund, which has involved difficult fiscal reforms, revenue enhancement measures and efforts to rebuild foreign exchange reserves that were critically depleted during the 2022 crisis.

A Sign of Stabilisation

Economists and policymakers will likely view the 4.2 percent growth rate as a positive indicator that domestic demand and key productive sectors are regaining traction. Sri Lanka's economy had contracted sharply in 2022 amid fuel shortages, runaway inflation and a balance-of-payments crisis that forced the government to seek an IMF bailout.

The recovery path has not been without hardship for ordinary Sri Lankans, many of whom continue to feel the burden of higher taxes and elevated living costs introduced as part of the reform agenda. However, macroeconomic indicators appear to be trending in a more stable direction.

Challenges Remain

While the second-quarter performance is encouraging, analysts caution that sustained growth will depend on several factors, including:

Continued adherence to the IMF-backed reform programme

Progress on debt restructuring negotiations with bilateral and commercial creditors

Stability in global commodity and energy markets

Strengthening of tourism revenues and export earnings

The 4.2 percent growth figure represents one of the stronger quarterly performances Sri Lanka has recorded since the onset of its economic crisis, and underscores the importance of maintaining reform discipline going forward.

As Sri Lanka navigates a complex global environment marked by geopolitical tensions and fluctuating oil prices, the latest IMF data offers cautious optimism that the country's economic foundations are gradually being rebuilt on more solid ground.

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