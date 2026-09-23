IMF Warns Proposed Legal Changes Will Undermine Sri Lanka's Anti-Corruption Framework

The International Monetary Fund has raised serious concerns that proposed amendments to Sri Lanka's anti-corruption legislation could significantly weaken the safeguards the country has put in place to combat graft and financial misconduct.

IMF Flags Governance Risks

The Washington-based lender, which has been closely monitoring Sri Lanka's reform progress as part of its ongoing bailout programme, warned that the suggested legal changes pose a threat to the integrity of the island nation's anti-corruption architecture. The IMF has consistently identified robust anti-corruption measures as a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's economic recovery and reform agenda.

The Fund's concerns centre on the risk that the proposed amendments could dilute provisions within existing anti-corruption law, potentially reducing the effectiveness of oversight mechanisms designed to hold public officials and institutions accountable.

Reforms Under the Spotlight

Sri Lanka enacted strengthened anti-corruption legislation in recent years as part of commitments made under its IMF-supported recovery programme, following the country's devastating economic crisis. Maintaining credible governance reforms has remained a key condition for the continued disbursement of IMF funds.

The IMF's intervention signals growing unease among international stakeholders about the direction of Sri Lanka's legislative agenda in this area. Any perceived backsliding on anti-corruption commitments risks complicating the country's relationship with multilateral lenders and foreign investors at a critical juncture in its economic stabilisation efforts.

Implications for Sri Lanka's Recovery

Analysts warn that weakening anti-corruption safeguards could have broader consequences beyond the IMF programme, including dampening investor confidence and undermining public trust in state institutions. Sri Lanka's path to sustainable economic recovery has been widely acknowledged to depend not only on fiscal consolidation but also on meaningful improvements in governance and transparency.

The government has yet to issue a formal public response to the IMF's latest assessment. Lawmakers and civil society groups are expected to scrutinise the proposed amendments closely in the coming weeks as the debate over the legislation intensifies.

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