Pannala Vehicle Stop Uncovers Heroin Haul Worth Rs. 2.6 Million, Suspect in Custody

Police have disclosed further details surrounding a dramatic vehicle interception in Pannala that resulted in the arrest of a suspect and the seizure of a significant quantity of heroin along with cash amounting to Rs. 2.6 million.

Suspect Nabbed During Roadside Stop

Officers on patrol in the Pannala area flagged down a vehicle, leading to the discovery of the narcotics and a large sum of money believed to be linked to drug trafficking operations. The suspect, a male, was taken into custody at the scene following the find.

Significant Drug and Cash Seizure

Authorities confirmed that both heroin and Rs. 2.6 million in cash were recovered during the interception. The seized items are believed to be connected to an organised drug distribution network operating in the region.

Heroin recovered from the intercepted vehicle

Cash totalling Rs. 2.6 million seized by police

One male suspect arrested and taken into custody

Investigation Ongoing

Police have launched a full investigation into the incident, with authorities examining possible links to broader drug trafficking networks in the North Western Province. The suspect is expected to be produced before a magistrate in due course.

Sri Lankan law enforcement agencies have intensified anti-narcotics operations across the country in recent months, with seizures such as this reflecting ongoing efforts to curb the flow of illegal drugs into local communities.