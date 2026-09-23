Parliament Formally Abolishes Chief of Defence Staff Role as Speaker Certifies Repeal Bill

Sri Lanka has taken a decisive step in restructuring its military command structure after Speaker Jagath Wickramaratne officially certified the Chief of Defence Staff (Repeal) Bill, formally paving the way for the legislation to take effect.

A Significant Shift in Military Governance

The certification by the Speaker marks the final parliamentary stage of the bill, transforming it into law and effectively abolishing the position of Chief of Defence Staff — a role that had served as a senior coordinating post within Sri Lanka's armed forces hierarchy.

The Chief of Defence Staff position was originally established to provide unified oversight and coordination among the country's tri-forces — the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Its removal signals a notable reorganisation of how the country's top military leadership will be structured going forward.

What the Repeal Means

With the bill now certified, the legislative framework that created and sustained the Chief of Defence Staff post stands formally repealed. Responsibilities and functions previously held under that office are expected to be redistributed within the existing military command structure.

The move has drawn attention from defence analysts and political observers alike, with many viewing it as part of broader efforts by the current administration to streamline the country's defence establishment.

Speaker's Role in the Process

Speaker Jagath Wickramaratne's certification is a constitutionally required step that follows the passage of a bill in Parliament. Once certified, the legislation carries the full force of law, meaning the abolition of the Chief of Defence Staff position is now a legally binding reality.

This development is expected to prompt further discussion in political and military circles regarding the long-term implications for Sri Lanka's national defence coordination and strategic command capabilities.

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